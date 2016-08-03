Man Utd target Pogba tells fans he’s staying at Juventus

Paul Pogba: Tipped to be next Scholes

Manchester United target Paul Pogba has told Juventus fans he is staying at the club this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been chasing the midfielder all summer, with a £100million move back to Old Trafford widely expected.

Mourinho himself admitted last week that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Pogba move fail, while the player himself has now dampened speculation he could be on his way back to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old, who is on holiday in the US following his Euro 2016 exploits, has told fans he will remain with the Serie A champions instead.

Supporters from the IFTV channel waited for Pogba outside his hotel, where he was asked if he will stay at Juventus.

The Frenchman, who signed a Juventus ball, replied: “Yeah.”

Pogba is keeping up his fitness in New York as speculation continues over his future.

He arrived in the Big Apple on Tuesday on what is the final stop in his summer holiday, having already visited Miami – with fellow Mino Raiola client Romelu Lukaku – before then heading to Las Vegas.

And his presence in New York led to speculation Real Madrid could be about to gazump the Red Devils.

Zinedine Zidane’s side play Bayern Munich at the MetLife Stadium on Thursday morning.

Pogba uploaded a video to his Instagram account on Tuesday as he maintained his fitness levels with some combat sports.

Afternoon sweat ?? #newyork #combat #muaythai A video posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Aug 2, 2016 at 3:02pm PDT

The midfielder’s post was captioned with “Afternoon sweat #newyork #combat.”