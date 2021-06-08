Man Utd target ignores Madrid contract offer due to Old Trafford temptation

Raphael Varane is yet to respond to a contract renewal offer from Real Madrid and a move to Manchester United is becoming a growing possibility, according to reports.

Varane has gone from promising talent to one of the best defenders in the world over the past decade with Madrid. He has won several honours there, as well as with his national team France, whom he helped to the World Cup in 2018. After their involvement at Euro 2020, his club future will come into the spotlight again.

Only one year remains on Varane’s contract at Madrid, who find themselves in a precarious situation. They look likely to lose Sergio Ramos as a free agent and may have to cash in on his centre-back partner as well.

If they decide to do so, Man Utd will be among the suitors for his signature. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the former Lens academy product and now could be their chance.

According to Marca, Madrid have offered Varane fresh terms but he is yet to respond. It seems he could be tempted away and is considering his options.

The La Liga giants are willing to increase his €5.5m yearly salary, but Man Utd and fellow suitor Paris Saint-Germain could both offer even better terms.

It is not just money that will come into Varane’s consideration, though. He is also thinking about taking on a new challenge in a different league – perhaps pointing him towards England.

Varane has never played in the Premier League, but at the age of 28 it is not too late for that to change. Indeed, it has already been claimed that he is intrigued by the chance to play in the English top flight. Hence, he could be tempted by United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to find the perfect partner to Harry Maguire in the Old Trafford backline. Victor Lindelof has struggled for consistency and Eric Bailly has had fitness issues.

World Cup winner Varane would be a clear upgrade, who could help raise the ambitions on the red half of Manchester.

While United may be able to tempt him, though, they first must find an agreement with Madrid. There will still be a significant transfer fee to pay if Madrid decide to move him on.

Carlo Ancelotti will have his say after returning to the Bernabeu as head coach. But if Varane is cleared to leave the Spanish capital, United will be optimistic of being the ones to benefit.

Varane coy over future

Towards the end of last month, Varane admitted that he would not be speaking about his club future in public. However, he hinted that there could be some developments behind the scenes.

“This is not the time to talk about my future,” Varane said.

“I am focused on the selection, on this Euro. It is normal and logical to ask the question and for my part it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines.

“We are all human beings. We can think about it. As for my personal case, I am focused on the objectives that we have in the France team.

“It is not a subject that I will discuss every day in my room at Clairefontaine.

“I am focused on my goal, and now is not the time to discuss it. If I have to talk about it, it will be directly with the people concerned.”

