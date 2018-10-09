Man Utd target reiterates annoyance at lack of Barcelona action

Arturo Vidal has once again outlined his frustration at his lack of game time at Barcelona.

The Chile midfielder, 31, moved to the Nou Camp from Bayern Munich on a three-year deal this summer and has started twice in six appearances so far.

He has yet to last a full 90 minutes and admitted last week on social media to being “irritated” by the situation.

Vidal, who is in Miami for Chile’s friendly against Peru on Friday, said he has talked things through with Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

But that has not stopped the former Juventus man from airing his grievances at his lack of minutes once again.

He told reporters: “I am not happy but if I have a problem with the coach I will say it to his face.

“How am I going to be happy if I don’t play, and me of all people? I am someone that has always fought, that has been in the best teams in the world, that has won everything and who wants to continue winning at Barcelona.

“I am fine physically and happy. In the past few games I have been a little irritated but that’s how it is, we will keep battling, there are a lot of important games ahead and we will see.”

United were regularly linked with the Chilean midfielder during his final season at Bayern, before he opted to make the cut-price move to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.