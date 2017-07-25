Man Utd target Renato Sanches drops major transfer hint

Manchester United target Renato Sanches has revealed that he is open to a Bayern Munich exit, but hinted AC Milan will be his destination.

The Portuguese midfielder can reportedly leave the Bundesliga club for €48million, with United interested and Milan already in talks with the German club.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has recently revealed that he believes AC Milan can’t afford to sign the 20-year-old, but the Rossoneri’s rich new owners have other ideas. The Serie A giants have apparently made an opening loan offer with option to buy.

Bayern Munich would prefer to sell the player on a permanent deal, however Sky in Italy have reported crunch talks in Sardinia between Sanches’ agent Jorge Mendes and Milan representatives.

Talking after Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Chelsea, Reanto Sanches told German paper Bild: “I am not happy about my first year at Bayern Munich, that’s clear.

“I’m young, I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich.

“I want to play more consistently and [a move to] AC Milan is a very interesting option. If the two clubs reach an agreement, I would be happy to join the Rossoneri.”