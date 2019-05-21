Man Utd target Romagnoli sends strong message over his Milan future

Alessio Romagnoli has rubbished talk he could be lured away by either Manchester United or Juventus this summer after assuring AC Milan he is “happy” at the club and and “has many reasons to stay”.

The commanding Milan skipper has been tipped as a target for both United and Juventus this summer, with reports last week suggesting the San Siro outfit had already rejected three big-money approaches for the defensive lynchpin.

And the player has made his position crystal clear – and even claims failure to qualify for the Champions League would not make him push for a transfer.

“I am happy in Milan, I will remain here as long as I am happy, then we’ll see,” Romagnoli said at the Premio Gentleman event.

“The club has to talk about rumours, not me. I am happy in Milan and I am the captain, so I have many reasons to stay.

“If we don’t qualify for the Champions League, then it’d be another season with the objective of getting into that tournament, like the current campaign. However, there’s still a round to go and anything could happen.

“We believe in our chances. We’ll give our all to win against SPAL on Sunday and wait for the other results. We’re aware it no longer depends entirely on us, but we have to try.”

Assessing what failing to reach the Champions League would mean for Milan, Romagnoli continued: “Missing out on the Champions League wouldn’t be a failure, but it would be very disappointing. We dropped points in a few too many games where we had the wrong approach and now need to make the final sprint count.”

Romagnoli also had words of encouragement for coach Gennaro Gattuso, whom plenty have reported will be shown the door this summer.

“He had a difficult year, but he’s a really honest person. He improved us all from last season, taking us from a delicate situation to flying high. He made us work hard this year and did well to control the group.”

Romagnoli’s comments repeat a similar stance from the Italian when he was questioned earlier this year about a possible summer exit from the San Siro.

