Man Utd target Ronaldo has another change of heart over Real future

Cristiano Ronaldo insists that he wants to stay at Real Madrid because he “loves” the club and the city.

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a return to Manchester United, while PSG are also keen on the forward, who is currently in dispute with Real over a new contract at The Bernabeu.

Sky Sports‘ Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that Real have no intention of paying Ronaldo the €50m-per-year salary he is demanding and are ready to sell the player in the summer.

However, Ronaldo insists he is happy in Madrid, declaring his “love” for the club and revealing his intention to stay.

“Of course I want to stay here, I love this club,” he told Chinese football app Dongqiudi.

“I like living here. I’ve lived in this city since 2009 and I love the weather and the people. It’s close to Portugal and you can get there by car. Spain is a great country, I love it.”

Ronaldo is under contract at Real until 2021 but he does, however, admit that he may have to rethink his plan to keep playing until he is 41.

He added: “This feeling is incredible. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of.

“Now, my plan to retire at 41 will probably be a bit more difficult to achieve, and now we live in the moment.”

“Being a coach is not part of my plan, but you also know that people change their minds. For the moment I don’t want to be a coach.”