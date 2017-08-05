Man Utd target seeks summer move, confirms agent

The agent of reported Manchester United target Leander Dendoncker has confirmed that the midfielder wants “a new challenge.”

United were claimed to have scouted Dendoncker last month, having been impressed with his performances for Anderlecht last season.

The midfielder featured for the Belgian side against United in the Europa League quarter-finals, with the Red Devils only winning the two-legged tie in extra-time.

Dendoncker played 57 games in total for Anderlecht last season, and did not miss a minute of the two fixtures against United in April.

Christophe Henrotay, the 22-year-old’s agent, suggests that he would be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

“Anderlecht want to keep him, but the kid wants a new challenge,” he told Foot Mercato.

“We’ll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult.”