Man Utd target’s sensational PSG transfer runs aground, with rivals Man City now in danger

PSG are no longer in the mix Frenkie de Jong, but they do want Bernardo Silva

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly facing a battle to balance their books, and as such will not pursue a transfer for Frenkie de Jong, but they are looking at Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United have been enamoured with De Jong for some time. In Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window at the club, he put a lot of energy into his attempts to snare the Barcelona star.

But the midfielder and the La Liga giants were adamant that he would be staying put.

Now, though, with financial problems rife at the Nou Camp, and De Jong one of the most saleable assets, it seems a sale would be considered.

United, now under the ambitious watch of new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have not taken their eyes off the star, and want him alongside two other Barca players – Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati.

But interest from European powerhouse looked as if it could stop the Red Devils from landing De Jong.

The Ligue 1 juggernauts have been the subject of reported interest for a while, and should conceivably be able to spend huge sums, particularly after they get Kylian Mbappe’s contract off the books this summer.

However, according to Sport, PSG are no longer in the mix to sign the £69million-rated midfielder.

Financial concerns end PSG interest

It’s stated that the club are facing a battle to balance their books, and spending such a large sum on the midfielder is therefore seen as a difficult expense.

In prioritising reducing the costs of the team in order to comply with Financial FairPlay regulations, De Jong is no longer a star they will go after.

That could certainly be to the benefit of United, who have one less big club to contend with.

But while one Manchester club will be happy, United’s rivals, City, may not.

Bernardo Silva remains on PSG shortlist

While De Jong is no longer wanted by PSG, it’s stated that City man Silva is.

From the end of the season, he’ll be able to leave the Etihad for £50million, and that the transfer costs are less seemingly makes that a more attractive move than that of De Jong for the Ligue 1 club.

But they are not the only side looking at him, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also in the mix.

According to the Daily Star, Real are now in the lead for Silva – one of the main reasons for that is that he’d apparently favour a move to Spain, and Barca will struggle to finance the deal.

As such, PSG might end up with neither of the midfield stars they want to sign.

