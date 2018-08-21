Man Utd target set to stay in La Liga as Barcelona improve contract

Ivan Rakitic will be staying at Barcelona this summer with the La Liga giants ready to offer him an improved contract, according to reports.

The Croatia international has been linked heavily with a move to Paris Saint-Germain with the European transfer window remaining open until the end of the month.

Rakitic was also linked with Manchester United and Juventus earlier in the summer with the clubs willing to pay a reported £61million for his signature.

PSG’s interest is more recent and they could still land Rakitic if they pay his €125 million (£112million) release clause.

Amid the speculation, Marca claims that Barca have offered him improved terms that effectively ends PSG’s hopes.

Rakitic’s key partnership in central midfield with Sergio Busquets was essential as Barca won the double last season.

He is key to Ernesto Valverde’s plans for the new season following Luis Enrique’s departure at the end of last term and the club have moved quickly to keep an important player at the club.