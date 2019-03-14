Manchester United are reportedly hoping to sign Wissam Ben Yedder, whose double for Sevilla knocked them out of last season’s Champions League.

The Sun states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to lining up a bid for the La Liga forward, who has scored an impressive 24 goals in just 37 games already in 2018-19.

The Norwegian recently pledged to add to his attacking ranks this summer – if given the United job on a full-time basis – while not looking for any defensive upgrades, despite strong links to Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld in Thursday’s papers.

And Ben Yedder is the latest target for United, according to reports in Spain, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez severely struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The France international has been in scintillating form for the Spanish giants of late, scoring eight goals in as many games – including a brilliant hat-trick last weekend as Sevilla thumped Real Sociedad – and is being viewed as a direct rival to Romelu Lukaku rather than a replacement for the in-form Belgian.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the past, but it would appear that there is a strong chance he will be bound for Manchester come the summer.

