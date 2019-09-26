Manchester United could pursue a January move for Mario Mandzukic after the veteran striker turned down a lucrative offer to play in Qatar.

United briefly contemplated signing Mandzukic from Juventus over the summer to bolster their attacking ranks after the sale of Romelu Lukaku, before opting against a deal.

It was reported that they could revisit their interest in January, however, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hit by a number of injuries to his attacking options.

The Daily Mail now states that Mandzukic has rejected a contract worth £7million a year to play in Qatar ‘as he has not given up on his dream move’ to Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old is yet to feature under Maurizio Sarri in Italy this season, only making the matchday squad as an unused substitute in three of five Serie A games so far.

But Juve would not sanction a loan deal as they are ‘looking for an £11m fee’ for a striker who ‘believes he still has something to offer at the top level’.

‘He shunned the mega-money deal on offer in Qatar for a last chance at starring in a top league, concerned at the lack of first-class football facilities in the Middle East,’ the report reads.

And while Mandzukic ‘would represent a last throw of the dice’ for United, they will consider the option.

Read more: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Manchester United’s young players to show a killer instinct after Rochdale gave them a scare in the Carabao Cup.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!