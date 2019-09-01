Man Utd target two replacements for De Gea as January sale looms

Manchester United will target two potential keeper signings if they are forced to cash in on David De Gea in January, according to a report.

Spanish international De Gea has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos denied the chance to sign him after submitting late paperwork in their most high-profile approach of the player.

However, with the player’s deal currently due to expire at the end of this season, De Gea is stalling in the signing of fresh terms – due in part to their struggles to compete for the game’s top prizes together with the 25% cut in wages enforced on the club’s entire squad following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

And with his contract winding down, The Sun says United are understandably wanting ‘to avoid missing out on a hefty fee’ for De Gea, thus a winter sale seems more likely.

As such, The Sun says United are spending their time a little more wisely than with trying to persuade unsettled players, such as De Gea, to stay and claim their ‘spies’ are ‘scouring Europe for goalkeepers’.

The Sun say that ‘insiders believe De Gea will be sold in the next window,’ with ‘contingency plans’ established in that event. Their ‘scouting mission’ involves Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic, with the duo said to be top of their list of transfer targets to replace the Spaniard at Old Trafford.

As for De Gea, the paper touts PSG as the most likely destination and reckon that, even in January, United will get £30m for the player.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked out one shining light to emerge from Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton.

