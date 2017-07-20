Man Utd target wants to leave, PSG boss confirms

Manchester United target Serge Aurier has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain, boss Unai Emery has confirmed.

The Ivorian has been well-established in Paris in recent years, but has seen his place come under threat by PSG’s capture of Dani Alves – and it seems Aurier is not fancying sticking around to compete.

“I spoke with Serge to tell him that I wanted him to stay,” Emery told reporters.

“He told me that he wants to leave and he preferred staying in Paris (instead of going on tour to the USA) to prepare for his departure.”

Manchester United emerged as suitors for Aurier last week, with Mourinho aware that Antonio Valencia is the only right-back in his squad that he currently trusts.