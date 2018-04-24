Man Utd tempt Real Madrid with €175m player, plus cash swap deal

Manchester United are reportedly trying to tempt Real Madrid to part company with Cristiano Ronaldo by offering a top midfielder in part-exchange.

United have been linked with trying to secure an Old Trafford return for Ronaldo for some time but the latest report suggests that they hope the lure of Real landing Paul Pogba as part of the deal would be too much to turn down.

Despite a recent upturn in form, there are still strong rumours that the talented France star is not getting along with Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho.

To that end, Don Balon is reporting that United are hoping to land Ronaldo for €175 million, with Pogba valued at €75m in that equation.

United are looking to land a real marquee signing this summer as they look to try and put an end to Manchester City’s growing dominance in the English game.

It had been originally though that another Real superstar, Gareth Bale, would be that signing but it would now appear that United value the return to of Ronaldo much more.

The decision will now come down to whether Real president Florentino Perez wishes to cash in on the 33-year-old, with the Spanish giants set to undergo a major squad revamp this summer.