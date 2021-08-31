Manchester United have reportedly rebuffed late interest in striker Anthony Martial from French giants Paris St Germain.

PSG, through intermediaries, are said to have enquired about a possible move for the 25-year-old after growing concerns that Kylian Mbappe could complete a big-money switch to Real Madrid. Both Martial and Everton’s Richarlison were considered viable replacements for the France international.

According to 90mins, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes told the Red Devils that a deal for Martial could be done on deadline day.

The report adds that while United discussed the possibility of such a deal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it very clear that he wanted Martial to remain at Old Trafford.

A source close to United told 90mins: “Allowing Martial to leave is not something the manager wanted to do at this time. He is very happy with his forward options.”

Martial has been involved in all three Premier League games so far this season. However, he started only one of those games, the draw at Southampton last weekend.

The former Monaco man currently has three years left on his Red Devils contract. But the return of Ronaldo, along with Mason Greenwood’s growing importance to Solskjaer means game time could be tough to come by for Martial. Add Marcus Rashford’s eventual return from injury, along with Jadon Sancho getting fully up to speed and things do not bode well.

United have also dismissed suggestions that Edinson Cavani was the subject of a surprise Barcelona bid on deadline day.

The news of Cavani and Martial staying put came on a momentous day, when Ronaldo’s re-signing on a two-year deal was officially announced.

Man Utd make Lingard decision

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard looks set to remain at Manchester United this summer after the club decided to let the playmaker stay and fight for his place.

West Ham have been tipped to make another swoop for the England midfielder all summer, after Lingard enjoyed a highly productive loan spell with the Hammers last season. The 28-year-old scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances for David Moyes’ men.

However, according to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, United are happy for the player to stay and contend for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sheth said: “Man United are happy for Lingard to remain and fight for his place.

“Solskjaer has been very consistent in what he’s said about him – ‘he’s part of my plans, he can play a big part for Man United this season’. He said if it wasn’t for Covid, Lingard would have started the first Premier League game against Leeds.

“He was an unused substitute yesterday, which got tongues wagging again. Does that mean he could again be on his way?

“For Lingard, his priority this whole summer was to remain at Old Trafford. We know West Ham have been long-term admirers. Why wouldn’t they be after how well he did in the second half of last season.

“David Moyes has said if Man United did allow Lingard to leave, we would definitely be interested in him.

“As it stands though, it looks like he’s staying. But if a late offer comes in on Deadline Day, they would discuss it with Lingard. A collective decision would be made on what is best for the player.”

