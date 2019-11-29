Kai Havertz is reportedly “excited by the prospect” of playing for Manchester United after it was claimed the playmaker had decided he wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen next summer.

The 20-year-old has been in scintillating form since the start of last season, following up his 20 goals and seven assists in the previous campaign with three goals and one assist to date so far this term.

Such statistics have led to the seven-cap Germany international being heavily linked with a move to both Liverpool and United over the past few months, with the player himself revealing in a previous interview that he is confident of moving abroad “at any moment”.

That was followed up by claims made in Germany earlier this week that Havertz’s agent had made initial contact with several clubs over a potential summer 2020, with representatives from Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona joining Liverpool and United in the hunt.

However, according to Bild, Havertz is ‘excited’ about the possibility of representing United in the future and a move to Old Trafford has been outlined as the star’s preference.

It claims the midfielder knows a move to the ‘fallen giant’ would be a ‘project’ but is ‘excited’ by the club nonetheless.

United were reported earlier this season to be heading the race to sign him, with the Daily Mirror saying that signing him ahead of Europe’s leading clubs ‘would be a major coup’.

United ‘believe it’s worth the investment’ as he ‘completely fits their identi-kit in age, talent, potential – and the X-factor ingredient [they] are looking for from future signings’, the article claimed.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the 20-year-old has decided this will be his last season at Leverkusen and the player has instructed his agent to secure him a move away, that despite there being still two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Reports suggest Leverkusen could be railroaded into offloading the player this summer knowing his value will dwindle if they dig their heels in and keep him, but would be confident of collecting a fee in the region of €100m in the summer.

While proving a significant investment – and one that could break their transfer record depending on the exchange rate come the summer – it’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would greenlight the move for Havertz, with the player’s apparent interest in making the move perhaps all the more surprising given the club’s struggles to return to the Champions League.

