Manchester United appear to be closing in on the signing of a superb new attacking right-back, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk also has a definitive report on the future of major Premier League attacking target Viktor Gyokeres following Sporting’s title success on Sunday.

MAN UTD READY TO LAND LONG-TERM TARGET

Manchester United are seemingly closing in on a deal to bring in a top attacking right-back to the club this summer.

It’s no secret that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking for upgrades to the club’s first XI across all areas of the pitch, with the option to bring in tow new full-backs very much in his thinking.

While left-back remains the main priority, given the injury issues for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season, a move for a right-back is also likely as the Red Devils remain open to offloading Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And that’s where United‘s continued chase of Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries comes in, with the latest reports suggesting that Ratcliffe is at the front of the queue to get a deal done for the Dutchman.

Dumfries’ future has been up for debate for some time, especially given that his current contract at the San Siro runs out in the summer of 2025. The fact that he has yet to agree to a new deal has also heightened talk of an exit.

To that end, Monday’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport brings United firmly into the fold again when discussing the 28-year-old’s long-term future.

The report focuses on players who could leave the Serie A champions and Dumfries is included in this list.

It’s stated that if the two parties cannot find an agreement for a renewal, Inter’s plan is to sell the right-back to the highest bidder. The contract negotiations are also complex and the Nerazzurri are starting to believe he could be set for an exit in the next window.

United on alert as Inter ready to push for Dumfries exit

Without a renewal, Gazzetta say the Italian club’s officials will ‘accelerate his departure’ for €25-30m, and United are the only option named in the report.

It’s also reported that the Netherlands international ‘would like’ to join United as has always rejected the idea of playing for a mid-level Premier League side. A strange notion given that United currently sit eighth in the table under Erik ten Hag.

Indeed, the future of Dumfries’ compatriot Ten Hag is very much up in the air, although Gazzetta adds that if the former remains at Ola Trafford then United ‘could become concrete’ option for the attacking full-back.

Dumfries has scored three goals and added six assists in 34 games in all competitions for Inter this season and would likely jump over Diogo Dalot to become the club’s first-choice right-back – whoever is in charge at United next season.

PERMANENT BARCA EXIT ON THE CARDS

Manchester United target Vitor Roque will only leave FC Barcelona on a permanent transfer this summer, according to his agent Andre Cury. (ESPN)

Stuttgart’s Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy has emerged as a target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options. (Various)

Fluminense will only announce the return of Thiago Silva to the club once the veteran defender plays his last game for Chelsea. (Globo)

Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu, who is rumoured to be on Tottenham’s radar, has agreed to join north London rivals Arsenal instead this summer. (Devrim Zengi)

AC Milan are considering signing Canadian forward Jonathan David from Lille in the summer transfer window. The prolific striker is also a top target for the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

USMNT star Weston McKennie has revealed that he hopes to stay at Juventus amid strong links to Manchester United. (DAZN)

Crystal Palace and Brentford are among the clubs to have sent officials to watch Matias Soule live in action for Frosinone amind talk of a summer swoop. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

GYOKERES OPENS UP ON SPORTING FUTURE

Top Premier League attacking target Viktor Gyokeres says he can’t guarantee Sporting fans that he will continue at the club next season. The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been linked with the striker. (A Bola)

Aston Villa are close to signing Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso on a free transfer. (AS)

Everton are leading the race to sign SC Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl, who is also a target for Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. (Various)

Napoli, Inter and Juventus are all interested in Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno, who is also a Premier League target. (Sky Sports Italia)

Real Madrid star Nacho is all set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the current season. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan have joined Juventus in looking at Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup as a possible option for the summer transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Florian Plettenberg has reiterated that it’s almost certain that Assan Ouedraogo will leave Schalke 04 in the summer, although the midfielder could then by loaned back to the Bundesliga 2 outfit. (ESPN)