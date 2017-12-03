Man Utd send warning to Real Madrid over Bale transfer fee

Manchester United will reportedly pull the plug on signing Gareth Bale — unless the price is absolutely right for them.

The Wales attacker is set to be offloaded by Real Madrid as the Spanish giants try to raise the funds to land Neymar from PSG, while they also want Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Real want £100million for Bale but there is no way that United will do a deal for the former Tottenham star at that price, according to the report in the Sunday Mirror.

Bale will turn 29 next summer, is currently on £350,000-a-week and has constantly struggled with injury issues since moving to The Bernabeu in 2013.

The report goes on to state that United will only sign Bale if Real halve their asking price for the player whose contract runs out in 2020.

Bale returned from a two-month injury lay-off to help his side beat third division minnows Fuenlabrada last Tuesday as they progressed in the Copa del Rey, but picked up a minor calf strain that forced him to miss Saturday’s goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao.

