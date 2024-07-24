Manchester United hope to soon add four more signings, with a cut-price deal for a former star tipped, Newcastle have bid for a Barcelona striker, while a Real Madrid forward is pushing to join Liverpool after Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

MAN UTD CLOSE ON TRANSFER AGREEMENTS FOR BAYERN DUO

Manchester United are optimistic they can agree a double deal with Bayern Munich over the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils are looking to freshen up their squad after an underwhelming season last time around and with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to bring in several new signings to revitalise their fortunes.

And while Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have already arrived for a combined £88.7m, Manchester United are far from done and are making good headway over prospective deals for four more signings.

TEAMtalk understands Ratcliffe wants to bring in another central defender, at least one central midfielder and a new right-back. A left-back is also seen as desireable.

Now reports in Germany claim progress is being made on deal for two of those with talks progressing over a double raid on Bayern Munich for De Ligt and Mazraoui.

The Red Devils have seen an opening offer for De Ligt rejected by Bayern, which was worth £29.5m (€35m). The German giants have responded by demanding €50m (£42m) for the player and a fresh bid for the Dutchman is expected to arrive in days.

United could look to make up the difference by raising their initial bid to around the €40m (£33.6m) mark, but and also include a number of add-ons to make up the difference.

At the same time, the Red Devils have also learned what it would take to sign Mazraoui. Bayern want a fee of around €20m (£16.8m) for the right-back, though United feel the Moroccan – who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax – is worth nearer the €15m (£12.6m) mark.

Ten Hag believes the capture of Mazraoui can help bring out the best in Brazil winger Antony, who the United boss is determined to keep and whom enjoyed a productive relationship with the player at Ajax.

Man Utd ‘to sign’ old boy in cut-price deal

United, meanwhile, are also determined to strengthen in central midfield this summer after it was identified as an area of major weakness last season.

With Kobbie Mainoo the only current midfielder who can certain of his future, United are understood to be open to offers for the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTominay, though Ten Hag has made clear he would like to retain the services of the Scotland international.

One man who did sign for United last season was Sofyan Amrabat; the Moroccan signing on a season’s loan from Fiorentina, which cost United a fee of €10m.

Amrabat did not really show his true colours for United until the final weeks of the season, though it was not enough to persuade Ratcliffe to take up the €20m option in his deal to make the move permanent. As a result, Amrabat has recently returned to training with La Viola after his summer break.

However, a parting of ways is still expected and, with the player making it clear he would love the chance to sign for United on a permanent basis, Fiorentina are reported to have lowered their demands for his permanent exit.

And according to agent and intermediary, Giulio Tedesch, speaking to Firenze Viola, a cut-price deal to bring Amrabat back to Old Trafford could be done with a new price of €10m (£8.4m) now likely to be enough to convince them to sell.

Right now, in my opinion there is a concrete possibility of bringing Amrabat back to Manchester United,” he said.

“In my opinion there was some doubt also because it was not known whether Ten Hag would stay. Now that it’s certain that he will stay, there are grounds to think about bringing Amrabat back even on loan with obligation, or at a lower figure. The United solution is the easiest.”

The agent believes the Italian club are unlikely to allow Amrabat to leave for as low as €10m in this window.

“I believe Amrabat’s renewal with Fiorentina until 2026 was done deliberately to help La Viola gain strength. It’s a tactic that clubs do to gain bargaining power. If it’s not €20m, it won’t even be €10m. It will be a mid-range figure, trying to maximize his sale,” Tedeschi explained.

Amrabat made 30 appearances for United in all competitions last season.

Man Utd transfers: Ashworth set to beat Milan to Fofana deal

United are also following other midfielders too and any signing of Amrabat will only be seen as a squad player by the Red Devils.

Indeed, multiple offers for PSG star Manuel Ugarte have fallen short, with the Ligue 1 giants making clear of the price they will demand for the Uruguayan.

However, with that £58m (€69m) demand seen as too high by United, reports in Italy claim progress is now being made on an alternative in Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

HAVE YOU SEEN? ➡️ Man Utd plot staggering ‘fire sale’ of £320m stars to fund four new signings

The France international has been cleared to leave with just a year on his deal and had agreed personal terms over a four-year deal with AC Milan.

However, United’s interest in the player has now seen Monaco almost double his asking from €25m to €40m – a fee that now looks to have priced the Italians out of the race.

That £33.6m deal, however, is well within United’s reach and the Italian media now see the Red Devils as ‘big favourites’ for his signature.

As a result, Milan are now exploring alternative options and Tuttosport claims that their new top target will be free agent former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who United themselves have also looked at.

NEWCASTLE CHASE DEAL FOR BARCELONA STRIKER

Liverpool are on standby to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida this summer – but will only move for the Netherlands international if Trent Alexander-Arnold rejects a new deal at Anfield. (Caught Offside)

Manchester City are in talks to sell defender Yann Couto – who has starred while on loan for Girona – to Borussia Dortmund with a deal in the region of £25m (€29.8m) on the table. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has given the green light over a move to Inter Milan this summer, though the Nerazzurri are yet to make a firm proposal for the Poland defender’s signing with the player cleared to leave once the signing of Riccardo Calafiori is confirmed. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal hopes to close on a move to AC Milan in the next few days after they submitted an improved €20m bid and following claims that Galatasaray were ready to challenge for his signature. (Sky Italia)

Newcastle have been told it will take a ‘substantial and convincing’ offer for AC Milan to sell them German defender Malick Thiaw this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle, meanwhile, are ready to make an approach to Barcelona over a deal for unwanted striker Ferran Torres, with the former Man City man way down the pecking order at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Crystal Palace have agreed personal terms with Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr as they look to sign a ready-made replacement for Michael Olise. A deal for the former Watford man is expected to cost around €30m (£25.2m). (The Athletic)

AFC Bournemouth are battling VfB Stuttgart over a deal for Juventus talent Dean Huijsen. The Spain Under-21 defender has previously been linked with moves to Newcastle and Tottenham. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal are ready to make a firm approach to sign Viktor Gyokeres next week, amid claims an offer worth £60m (€71,4m) will prove too good for Sporting Lisbon to resist. (Correio da Manha)

CHELSEA MAKE KEEPER BID AS SEVILLA MOVE FOR STRIKER

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is likely to stay at Anfield for at least one more season – but a free transfer move to Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out next summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea have submitted an opening €20m (£16.8m) offer for Filip Jorgensen, though Villarreal are unlikely to accept their proposal for the Dane. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Blues, meanwhile, have rejected Real Betis’ opening offer for David Datro Fofana – reportedly for an initial loan with an option to buy. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are considering an approach to let Cesare Casadei depart once again, with Fiorentina looking into a deal for the 21-year-old Italy midfielder, who spent last season with Leicester. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal are confident of signing Mikel Merino and could also launch an offer to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams – though face strong competition from Barcelona for both players. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are targeting moves for either Aymeric Laporte, Strahinja Pavlovic, or Jorrel Hato as they look to sign a second centre-half alongside the imminent capture of Robin Le Normand. A deal for Girona forward Artem Dovbyk is also progressing. (Marca)

Aston Villa have called a halt to interest in LaLiga pair Raphinha and Joao Felix after learning combined deals for the duo would set them back in excess of £118m (€140m). (Marca)

REAL MADRID STAR INTENT ON MAKING LIVERPOOL TRANSFER

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has told Arne Slot he wants the move to Liverpool this summer after fearing the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick will seriously restrict his game time. (Sport)

Barcelona striker Vitor Roque is the subject of interest from Brazilian side Corinthians – with a loan return to his homeland now looking on the cards. (Sport)

Raphinha is focused on fighting for his shirt at Barcelona and is prepared to battle golden boy Lamine Yamal and prospective new signing, Nico Williams, for a place in the side next season. (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund continue to keep a close eye on the situation around Jadon Sancho and could yet launch a fresh offer for his services if his other suitors, PSG and Juventus, are unable to match Manchester United’s demands for a £40m (€47.6m) fee. (Sky Germany)

Bologna are in talks with 35-year-old Germany defender Mats Hummels over a deal to bring him to Serie A, with the player seen as an ideal short-term replacement for Arsenal target Riccardo Calafiori. (Sky Italia)

Jose Mourinho is looking to add Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente to the capture of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool are to table a bumper £300,000 a week deal to Trent Alexander-Arnold to keep him out of the clutches of Real Madrid – though the threat of a move to the Bernabeu still remains. (various)