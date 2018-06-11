Man Utd thwarted as Real offer Bale to Spurs as part of swap

Real Madrid are reportedly trying to steer Gareth Bale in Tottenham’s direction this summer amid claims in Spain they want to offer the Welshman as a makeweight in a swap deal.

The 28-year-old Wales forward is a man in demand this summer after he admitted following his two-goal display in the Champions League final that he “needs to play more regular football”.

United and Spurs have both been linked, while reports on Sunday claimed the four-time Champions League winner had also snubbed an approach to join Bayern Munich.

Now according to Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez has met with Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett to persuade them to accept a return to Spurs this summer.

According to the Spanish publication, Perez wants to offer Bale to Tottenham as part of a swap deal for Denmark star Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has just enjoyed his best ever season for Tottenham, but claim chairman Daniel Levy has placed a €140m asking price on his head in a bid to put off Europe’s big hitters.

But Real hope by offering Bale as part of the package, they can get a significant reduction on the Dane’s fee.

Eriksen’s agent addressed speculation earlier this month that his client was wanted by the likes of Real and Barcelona, saying: “The only thing I can say is that concerning the interest of several clubs in Christian is that we prefer not to comment.

“Christian wants to focus completely on the World Cup.”

Eriksen is currently contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2021.

