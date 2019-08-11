Man Utd thwarted in £23.5m bid to land exciting Spanish winger

Manchester United were reportedly among a number of clubs who failed with a bid for Spanish starlet Dani Olmo during the summer.

A United offer of £23.5million was said to have been rejected by Dinamo Zagreb with Wolves, Everton and Bayern Munich also in for the exciting 21-year-old star.

According to Croatian daily Sportske Novosti, Dinamo are keen to keep Olmo for the remainder of their Champions League qualification campaign.

They feel that, even if they sell him for a smaller price once the play-offs are over, the windfall from reaching the group stage will guarantee them a larger sum.

Only last month Olom, who played in Barca’s famed La Masia academy before heading to the Croatian capital five years ago, admitted the idea of playing in the Premier League was an attractive option for him.

The winger was one of the key figures in Spain’s victory at the European Under-21 Championship, earning the Man of the Match award after scoring in the final.

The report adds that there is a contract offer on the table from Zagreb that Olmo and his agent, Andy Bara, are yet to respond to.

