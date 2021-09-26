Man Utd tipped to block player request that would spark January scramble

A Man Utd star searching for first-team football has become the subject of January exit speculation, though the club could scupper his plans, according to a pundit.

In the latter stages of last season, Dean Henderson appeared to have cemented himself as Man Utd’s No. 1. However, since then, Henderson has suffered blow after blow.

He was forced to withdraw from England’s Euro 2020 campaign through injury. The 24-year-old then contracted Covid-19 and missed the start of Man Utd’s season as he embarked on the road to recovery.

In his absence, David de Gea has churned out a series of world class displays. The Spaniard also bucked his woeful penalty saving record when crucially keeping out Mark Noble’s last-minute spot-kick against West Ham last weekend.

Henderson returned to action in the EFL Cup midweek. However De Gea appears on course to remain the preferred choice for the bigger occasions.

As such, a report last week detailed Henderson’s apparent desire to test himself out on loan once more. Henderson rose to prominence with a sparkling loan stint at Sheffield Utd. In order to ensure his skills do not diminish, regular action is on his mind.

Should Man Utd agree to his demand, a transfer scramble would likely ensue. However, speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has questioned whether Man Utd would sanction a deal.

“I’ve heard from people he wants to go out on loan and play football,” said Phillips. “De Gea has won the number one shirt back, there’s no doubt about that. Tom Heaton is there as well now.

“The kid got some good minutes in the EFL Cup but is that enough for him? We know he is a very good goalkeeper. I don’t think he wants to sit there, get stale and not play having played a lot of football over the last couple of years.

“I can understand why the player would want to go out on loan. It is just whether United would let him. I’m not sure they would.

“From the player’s point of view, he will want to go and play football. It makes sense.”

“Hurts my soul” – Dortmund chief on Sancho

Meanwhile, the CEO of Borussia Dortmund has given his take on the struggles of Jadon Sancho in making an impact at Man Utd thus far.

It should only be a matter of time before the 21-year-old comes good. But the subsequent return of Cristiano Ronaldo will only complicate his situation.

One pundit has even suggested Sancho could follow a similar fate to Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford.

With that in mind, his former superior at Dortmund, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, has revealed his hurt at the fact Sancho has not settle thus far. He also hinted Sancho’s desire to leave Dortmund was fuelled by his ambition to become a regular with England.

Watzke told Sport1: “I love Jadon. When you see him playing you get tears in your eyes.

“It hurts my soul that he is given so little consideration. I think his problem is that he’s not set in the English national team.”

