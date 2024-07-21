Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told that he should do all in his power to make top Liverpool target Anthony Gordon their third major signing of the summer window, with the Newcastle man seen as the missing ingredient to turn the Red Devils into Premier League title contenders, though a failure to make a fast start to the season could yet have devastating consequences for the Dutchman.

A disappointing season last time around so Manchester United suffer their worst-ever campaigns in both the Champions League and the Premier League to leave Ten Hag on the brink of being sacked. However, a remarkable – and somewhat unexpected – display in the FA Cup final saw the Red Devils win the second piece of silverware in two years under the Dutchman, earn them a place in next season’s Europa League and simultaneously spare Ten Hag from the axe at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old has since gone on to sign a one-year extension to his deal with United, keeping him at the club until summer 2026, though with his future far from certain still and very much still up for review if the 2024/25 season does not start promisingly.

Clearly a repeat of last season’s catastrophic 14 losses in 38 Premier League games will not be tolerated a second time around.

However, as things stand, United are committed to their manager and having backed him with genuine cash on the transfer front as they look to reverse last season’s worrying results and catapult themselves back among the English elite.

So far this summer, United have spent a combined £88.5m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, though many more additions are planned with the Red Devils far from done in their team strengthening and with up to three more big-money signings being eyed.

Man Utd urged to beat Liverpool to Anthony Gordon transfer

Indeed, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the club are still hopeful of signing another central defender – a third offer for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is in the pipeline – as well as a new midfielder and potentially a left-back too, the club are far from finished this summer.

United may also still be looking for another addition in attack. Doubts remain over the long-term future of Jaidon Sancho – despite his recent return to first-team training – while strong reports on Saturday morning have made clear that one of the club’s biggest ever transfer mistakes, Antony, could also now be allowed to leave.

While Michael Olise slipped their net earlier this summer when signing instead for Bayern Munich, the Red Devils do have other potential options, with the likes of Federico Chiesa, Nico Williams and Pedro Neto among those also being linked.

However, iconic former United striker Teddy Sheringham would like United to target a move for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon and he believes that signing the England winger would elevate United into title contenders.

“Manchester United need top players at the football club in all positions and if they are already performing in the Premier League then you need to bring these players in,” Sheringham told OLBG.

“Liverpool might well want Anthony Gordon and we know he’s going to be a top player so Manchester United should try and nick him before he goes there.

“You can’t keep having average players come into your club. You need top players [to challenge for titles] and I think Anthony Gordon is one of those.”

Per reports, Newcastle could still be vulnerable to losing Gordon this summer and amid claims Slot could launch a firm offer to bring the boyhood Liverpool fan back to Merseyside.

Ten Hag still being tipped for Man Utd sack

Despite being backed in the market, Ten Hag knows he needs a fast start to the season if he is to prevent fresh talk he faces the sack from rearing its head again.

The Red Devils spoke with a number of high-profile candidates over the summer as they deliberated over whether to stick or twist with the Dutchman, with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel among those Sir Jim Ratcliffe met with.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that, were the axe to fall on Ten Hag – and his future remains far from certain despite being offered a new deal – then former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel would be next in line to take charge.

Now Sheringham has suggested that the axe could yet still fall on Ten Hag, insisting nothing is guaranteed.

“Even though he has signed a new contract, there are no guarantees over Erik ten Hag’s job. Anything can happen in football, he could be sacked within two weeks if they had three bad results

“Then again if he has three good results he could be as strong as ever, that’s football these days.”

Ten Hag goes into the new season with a 57.89% win record as United boss, claiming victories in 66 of his 114 competitive games in charge.