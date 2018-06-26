Man Utd tipped for shock move for iconic Atletico Madrid veteran

Manchester United are reported to have made a behind-the-scenes enquiry to see if they could lure Diego Godin to Old Trafford in a bargain £18million swoop this summer.

According to Spanish daily AS, via the Manchester Evening News, the Atletico Madrid star is entering the final year of his contract at the Wanda Metropoliano and could be signed for as little as €20m due to a clause in his contract.

Although talks are ongoing over a new deal between the player and the LaLiga giants, Atletico fear the defender could be enticed away, with United reported to have contacted his agent to see if he’d have any interest in accepting a move to the Premier League.

Juventus are also in the running to sign him, with their defender, Daniele Rugani, said to be close to a move to Chelsea.

The defender was branded as the “best central defender in world football right now” by BBC co-commentator Phil Neville during Uruguay’s recent World Cup win over Saudi Arabia.

Jose Mourinho is in the hunt to sign a new central defender this summer and efforts to land Samuel Umtiti and Toby Alderweireld have so far met with frustration. But he could find more joy if he moves for Godin, who despite being 32 years of age, would still represent a real coup at £18million.

