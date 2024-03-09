‘That’ll be his destination!’ – Man Utd stunningly tipped to sign Harry Kane THIS summer with Tottenham, Chelsea left behind

Harry Kane has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League and Manchester United are among the clubs who would reportedly be interested.

The England captain was heavily linked with the Red Devils before he joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham for £100m in last summer’s window.

Kane has been in fine form for the German giants, scoring a very impressive 33 goals in 33 games across all competitions so far.

The centre-forward netted a vital brace against Lazio on Wednesday to book Bayern a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern are still facing the previously unthinkable prospect of a trophyless season, however. They trail Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the Bundesliga table and have been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal.

Reports suggest that this has left Kane frustrated, given that winning trophies was one of the main reasons he chose to join Thomas Tuchel’s team.

As mentioned, Man Utd, Chelsea and former club Tottenham have been linked with a shock move for the striker recently amid the uncertainty about his future.

West Ham coach Kevin Nolan believes that Kane’s likely destination this summer will be Old Trafford should he leave Bayern.

‘Man Utd would be the one for Kane’

Speaking on talkSPORT about Kane’s future, Nolan said: “I can certainly see him back in the Premier League.

“I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination.

“I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it). 20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well. Realistically, are Man United as good as Tottenham?

“But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever. But I probably think Man United would be the one for Kane.”

As Nolan says, Bayern would be looking to recoup the £100m they spent on Kane to sanction an early sale. They are under no immediate pressure to move him on as he is under contract until 2027.

Man Utd are in the market for a new striker this summer given Anthony Martial is set to leave the club, so it will be interesting to see if they test Bayern’s resolve with a big offer for Kane in the coming months.

