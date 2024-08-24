Jamie Carragher has predicted Manchester United will sign Chelsea ace Cole Palmer if one thing happens in the 2024/25 season.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea struggled last term, though the clubs did finish the season with a flourish. Man Utd sunk Liverpool in a memorable FA Cup quarter-final before going to to beat bitter rivals Manchester City in the final. The success ensured Erik ten Hag made it two trophies in as many seasons at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, won their last five Premier League matches in a row to snatch sixth spot and a place in Europe.

Both sides have spent heavily in the summer window, and while Man Utd’s squad now looks better balanced, Chelsea still look heavily reliant on Cole Palmer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a simply sensational first season at Stamford Bridge, notching 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League alone.

Palmer’s efforts were duly rewarded when named Chelsea’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season. Palmer also scooped the PFA Young Player of the Year and PFA Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

But according to Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, Palmer could take his talents to Old Trafford this time next summer.

Another poor season puts Chelsea at risk – Carragher

When speaking on an episode of The Overlap, Carragher claimed another poor Chelsea season could prompt Palmer to push for a move to the club he’s supported since he was a child.

Palmer was born in Manchester and rose through Man City’s youth ranks, though has gone on record to state he is a fan of the Red Devils.

“Something’s just come to me here,” said Carragher.

“If Chelsea have another poor season, we were talking earlier about Manchester United having a real problem on that right wing.

“He [Palmer] is a big Man United fan isn’t he? Would that not be something that United should visit maybe in 12 months if it doesn’t go well?

“You know what, I think that could happen. Yeah, Cole Palmer to Man United.”

Chelsea make Palmer sale as difficult as possible

Palmer can operate on either flank as well as in the No 10 role. Bruno Fernandes currently has that position locked up at Man Utd, though Palmer could theoretically play on one of the flanks before eventually taking Fernandes’ spot in central areas when the 29-year-old eventually moves on.

Of course, Chelsea would do everything within their power to prevent a player the calibre of Palmer from leaving.

What’s more, Palmer signed a new contract extension with Chelsea on August 13 that tied his future to the club until 2033. The new agreement also came with a handy pay rise.

Palmer would unquestionably represent a dream signing for Man Utd, though pulling off the coup would be difficult in the extreme.

