Man Utd tipped to avoid Arsenal star Ozil for one very good reason

Mesut Ozil will not swap Arsenal for Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to Ray Wilkins.

The World Cup winner’s future has been a source of continuous debate as the clock counts down on his final six months at The Emirates.

The 29-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and could leave the club for a cut-price fee in January, although Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that Ozil and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez will not be sold in the next transfer window.

Despite Wenger’s stance, that hasn’t stopped rumours suggesting that the Germany star could head to Old Trafford and link up again with Jose Mourinho – the pair having worked together previously at Real Madrid.

However, former Chelsea assistant manager Wilkins doesn’t believe Mourinho would sign Ozil given the playmaker’s questionable work ethic.

“Mesut Ozil won’t go to Old Trafford because he doesn’t have the work ethic that Mourinho looks for in his players,” Wilkins said.

“I actually see Willian as being the likely player to head to Old Trafford. Jose is an enormous admirer of Willian and he would be a special signing for United, but I pray that Chelsea don’t let him go.”