Man Utd tipped to complete £10m deal for Leeds, Liverpool linked winger

Manchester United have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Swansea starlet Daniel James, according to a report.

The 21-year-old looked set to move from Swansea to Leeds in January, but the deal reportedly broke down due to conflict between Swans chairman Huw Jenkins and the Welsh club’s American owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, over the sale of the highly-rated prospect.

Swansea themselves issued a statement on their official website regarding James’ failed move, and the south Wales club will seemingly struggle to hang onto him again in the upcoming transfer window with interest arriving from bigger clubs.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United are now ahead of major rivals Liverpool in the race to sign James this summer.

Their report claims that United have ‘registered their interest, making checks on how comfortable the versatile, lightning-quick attacker is playing on the right flank’ – and the player is well aware of interest from Old Trafford.

United’s rivals for his signature are ‘resigned to missing out’, they go on to claim, with the Red Devils tipped to complete a £10m deal now the Championship season is over.

The Swans even left James out of their draw at Blackburn in the final game of the season on Sunday, likely to avoid any injury ahead of an expected summer move.

