Man Utd tipped to rescue £40m Brazil winger from PSG struggles

Manchester United will reportedly beat off interest from four clubs to sign Lucas Moura from PSG this month.

According to reports in the French media, United had asked PSG about the possibility of taking the Brazil winger on loan, but the Ligue 1 giants insisted they would only consider a permanent transfer for the player.

And with the likes of Bordeaux, Nantes, Nice and Real Betis also making firm approaches for the player, Telefoot claims Jose Mourinho has convinced United to act now to sign the Brazilian and ensure they don’t miss out.

Mourinho had wanted to take the former Sao Paulo star to Old Trafford on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent £40million deal this summer. However, with PSG looking to balance their books with the wake of Financial Fair Play sanctions hanging over them, it’s reported the Ligue 1 giants have persuaded United to do a cash deal now.

Moura has impressed during his time in Ligue 1, scoring 45 goals in 228 appearances for the club. However, following the big-money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the player has made just five league appearances this season – with his place in the Brazil squad under threat by his lack of action.

Any deal for Moura would end Mourinho’s long hunt to bring a wide attacker to Old Trafford, with a deal for Ivan Perisic failing to get over the line during the summer.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.