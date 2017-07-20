Man Utd linked to Verratti again as Italian announces Raiola as agent

Manchester United have once again been linked with a move for Marco Verratti after the PSG midfielder announced he had signed Mino Raiola as his new agent.

The controversial Italian represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sergio Romero, while he was also responsible for bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford.

Verratti announced on Wednesday that he had parted ways with Donato Di Campli after his recent controversial comments in which he criticised PSG for ‘holding him prisoner’ in the wake of Barcelona’s €88million bid to sign him was rejected.

And in announcing his new agent, Verratti wrote on Instagram: “I hereby announce that, as of this moment, the only person who is authorised to represent me in all matters related to sport is Mr Mino Raiola.

“I thank Mr Di Campli for the excellent job done so far and I take the chance to confirm my deep and unchanged faith in his abilities.”

Di Campli’s recent outburst directed towards PSG is believed to be the reason behind the split.

“I saw what my agent said and I just want to say that they are not my words at all,” Verratti said at the time.

“I want to apologise to everyone at the club: the president, the fans and the players.

“I am very happy here. We go back to training now. I am thrilled to be back here and start working again.

“I know the club trusts me and I really want to apologise once again.

“I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain. I became the player I am today thanks to the club and that’s why I am deeply sorry.

“They were not my words and he (my agent) made a big mistake.

“I hope that this will not happen again … I will do my best as I always do for the club.”

Rather predictably, a number of English newspapers have since linked Verratti with United, which although not impossible, given PSG’s valuation, looks highly improbable.