Man Utd tipped to splash out £137m on exciting attacking trio as Ratcliffe rebuild takes shape

Manchester United will focus on signing top young talents this summer and a report has named three exciting players they could look to bring in.

New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a squad rebuild and wants to make Old Trafford the best place to develop hot prospects.

Stars such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and others are expected to depart Man Utd to make room for the next generation.

TalkSPORT‘s Alex Crook has suggested that the Red Devils could look to bring in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

“There are a lot of Premier League clubs who’ve looked at Zirkzee, and I think Man Utd are probably one of them,” Crook said.

He’s 22, so I guess that fits the type of profile you’ll be seeing. I think Arsenal have looked at Zirkzee as well.

“Olise is a potential target for Man Utd, and maybe someone like Sesko in the summer who, again, fits the age profile and is young and up-and-coming. He wouldn’t be too expensive in terms of wages.”

Man Utd target two exciting young strikers

As mentioned by Crook, Zirkzee is getting plenty of attention from English clubs, with Man Utd, Tottenham, Arsenal and Aston Villa all interested.

The 22-year-old striker has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Bologna this season and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Zirkzee is reportedly valued at approximately €40m (£34m) and has already been the subject of a ‘formative approach’ from Man Utd.

Sesko is another promising striker who is attracting interest from the Premier League. The 20-year-old RB Leipzig star has scored five goals in 20 Bundesliga outings this term.

His contract contains a €50m (£42m) release clause, so Man Utd would have to match that fee to sign him in the summer.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, however, Chelsea are also very interested in Sesko and will make a move for him should they miss out on top target Victor Osimhen.

Red Devils poised to rival Man City for Olise

Olise is possibly the most exciting potential addition of the trio and Man Utd’s interest in him is no secret.

When fully fit, the 22-year-old is arguably one of the best wingers in the Premier League and could still get even better.

Olise has scored six goals and made three assists in 11 league games this season, giving him an average of 0.81 goal contributions per game.

As previously reported, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Olise so Man Utd will face competition for the Palace star’s signature.

Antony has struggled massively at Old Trafford this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Devils target a new winger when the transfer window re-opens.

