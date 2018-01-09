Man Utd to activate £21million exit clause for Serie A midfield sensation

Manchester United are reportedly ready to activate the release clause of a Roma midfielder, who is also being chased by Chelsea and Manchester City.

Italy international Lorenzo Pellegrini is the player in question, although the Giallorossi are desperate to negotiate a new contract for the 21-year-old who represents tremendous value, given that his current release clause is just £21million.

The report in the Daily Mirror claims that the trio of Premier League giants have all been monitoring Pellegrini’s progress, with the midfielder making 21 appearances for Roma this season.

Pellegrini came through the club’s academy before spending two years at Sassuolo, under the guidance of current Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

He made his professional debut in March 2015 at the age of just 18, but was allowed to leave that summer with a buy-back clause of £8.8million.

Pellegrini scored 11 goals in over 50 appearances at Sassuolo before Roma exercised the terms to re-sign him.

He is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Italian football and made his senior international debut in the 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Liechtenstein.

And was also part of the Italy Under-21 squad which reached the semi-finals at the European Championship last summer, scoring a spectacular overhead kick in a game against Denmark.