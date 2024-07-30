Manchester United are prepared to trigger the €60m release clause in the contract of a midfielder Arsenal have soured on, while Liverpool are exploring a triple swoop and an out-of-work Premier League legend has suffered another setback in his quest to find a new club – all in Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD MOVE FOR LALIGA ACE

Man Utd are ready to pay the €60m it’ll take to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and a contract offer has already been tabled, while the latest on Manuel Ugarte suggests BOTH players could be signed in a radical midfield overhaul.

The Red Devils have netted Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, though at least three further additions are wanted.

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui has agreed personal terms with Man Utd who in turn, have agreed a deal worth between £15m-£20m with Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, a second centre-back is wanted, with Matthijs De Ligt emerging as the frontrunner ahead of Jarrad Branthwaite.

A central midfielder is also on the agenda, with United prioritising PSG and Uruguay destroyer, Manuel Ugarte.

Personal terms are already in place and potentially to Man Utd’s delight, PSG have opened the door to a move that would help United from a financial perspective.

Rather than demand a permanent move, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed PSG are open to Ugarte joining Man Utd on loan so long as the agreement contains an obligation to buy.

That structure of move would allow Man Utd to offset paying the transfer fee until 2025. As such, they’d be free to ramp up the various other deals they’re working on as the summer window prepares to enter its final month.

But according to various sources, Man Utd are also sizing up Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi too.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd interest in Zubimendi

Among those to confirm United are eyeing the 25-year-old is trusted transfer guru Romano.

“It’s important to say that, for Zubimendi, there is an appreciation from the scouting department. But Zubimendi is a complicated deal because of the price,” Romano recently told GiveMeSport.

“There is a €60million release clause, but the player is not desperate to leave the club. He has always been very happy at Real Sociedad. It’s his city, it’s his country, so that’s why Zubimendi is not an easy deal.

“But there are several options and, for sure, Manchester United are considering doing something in the midfield.”

But according to a fresh update out of Spain, Man Utd are now prepared to make the deal simple by activating Zubimendi’s €60m/£51m release clause.

Man Utd to activate clause; contract already offered

United are understood to have held extensive talks with Zubimendi and his camp and it’s in those discussions that they’ve reportedly made it clear they’re ready to pay full price.

Furthermore, the report states United have already offered Zubimendi a five-year contract. That is the same length of deal Zirkzee and Yoro signed and the same length of deal United have agreed with Mazraoui. All of the agreements – as is customary with United – contain club options for an extra season.

Zubimendi had previously been courted by Arsenal, though the Gunners have turned their attention to fellow Spaniard Mikel Merino instead.

BILD chief Christian Falk recently reported: “Arsenal are backing away [from Martin Zubimendi], although they were actually prepared to pay the €60million exit clause.

“But in the end, they didn’t want Zubimendi for playing reasons.”

Arsenal’s shift away from Zubimendi has left the door ajar for Man Utd. If the Red Devils do approve a move for Ugarte via the loan route, a second addition in midfield in the form of Zubimendi would be viable from a financial perspective.

Of course, two new midfielders would likely necessitate an exit or two to make space within the squad.

Among those United have been heavily linked with offloading include Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen.

TEAMtalk has also exclusively learned Man Utd are currently in discussions over the sale of Hannibal Mejbri to Rangers.

LIVERPOOL TARGETING LATE TRIPLE SIGNING

Liverpool’s window could quickly spring into life with the Reds exploring moves for a centre-back, central midfielder and wide attacker. Regarding the winger chase, Liverpool retain ‘strong’ and ‘concrete’ interest in Newcastle livewire, Anthony Gordon. The Magpies will demand a ‘big price’ for the 23-year-old who is viewed as a ‘fantastic player for the future of Liverpool’ among the decision-makers at Anfield. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli and Chelsea are in discussions over moves that would bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge and take Romelu Lukaku to Naples. Lukaku’s move would be permanent, while Osimhen’s deal would initially be via the loan route. (The Athletic)

Bologna are still keen on signing 35-year-old free agent Mats Hummels to replace Riccardo Calafiori who was unveiled by Arsenal on Monday. Hummels will not rush into a decision on his future. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea and Aston Villa have both put ‘concrete offers’ to Hoffenheim striker Max Beier. However, neither club have yet opened negotiations with Beier’s club Hoffenheim. The frontman can be signed via a €30m release clause. (Sky Germany)

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal worth an initial €7m to sign Brighton and Germany star, Pascal Gross. The 33-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a third season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Dortmund are also closing in on signing Man City full-back, Yan Couto, for a fee of around €25m. (Various)

ANOTHER DAVID DE GEA DEAD END

David De Gea WILL NOT join Serie A side Genoa despite reports to the contrary. The Man Utd legend is still without a club after leaving United over a year ago and won’t be signing for Genoa who are moving for ex-Spurs stopper, Pierluigi Gollini, instead. (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton are ‘working hard’ to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra. Strasbourg don’t wish to sell, but the player’s will ‘could be decisive’ in softening the French side’s stance. (L’Equipe)

Liverpool are considering a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder, Joey Veerman. The 25-year-old Dutchman would occupy the No 6 position at Anfield and shunt Wataru Endo onto the bench. (Anfield Watch)

Several as yet unnamed sides are seeking to sign Luton Town star, Tahith Chong. Some of the interested clubs are from within the Premier League and Chong is valued at roughly £10m by the Hatters. (Sky Germany)

Former Man Utd starlet Shola Shoretire has landed in Greece ahead of joining PAOK as a free agent. (Various)

Atletico Madrid are considering whether to sanction a low-cost move for former Man Utd loanee, Sofyan Amrabat. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Whether Atletico’s move for Amrabat would be affected by their ongoing pursuit of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is unclear. Diego Simeone’s side are in direct talks with Chelsea over a deal worth €35m-€40m. (Fabrizio Romano)

BARCELONA LATEST ON NICO WILLIAMS/DANI OLMO

Barcelona have made Nico Williams and his camp aware they will not reignite their interest in the winger next year if they don’t complete a deal this summer. (Cadena SER)

If Barca are unable to sign Williams – who is still their preferred option – they’ll move for RB Leipzig ace, Dani Olmo. However, a deal is difficult for Barcelona to finance after Leipzig made it clear their €60m asking price is non-negotiable and they won’t accept add-ons or makeweights as part of an agreement. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is no closer to securing a dream return to Real Madrid. His move hinges entirely on Real Madrid first selling Andriy Lunin, though as yet Los Blancos have not received any concrete offers for the Ukrainian. If Lunin stays, Kepa will be ignored. (Football Espana)

Southampton and French club Rennes are early contenders to snap up wantaway Borussia Dortmund striker, Youssoufa Moukoko. The player’s agent recently revealed his client wishes to leave the German giant. (GFFN and Moukoko’s agent – Patrick Williams)

Chelsea are exploring the signing of young Genk goalkeeper, Mike Penders. The move would be independent of their deal to sign Villarreal stopper Filip Jorgensen and Penders, 18, would be loaned back to Genk if a deal is sealed. (HLN)

Nicolas Pepe has blamed his giant £72m price tag for his struggles at Arsenal. “It’s the price tag. For example, if Arsenal had bought me for €20m. Maybe it would have been different. Maybe, they would have spent more time on me, built up my confidence and prepared me for playing in the Premier League.” (Nicolas Pepe interview with BBC Sport)