Manchester United are ready to offload Christian Eriksen and plan to sign an Argentine as his heir, full details have emerged of the Tottenham clause to sign Johnny Cardoso, while Liverpool have been given fresh hope of a surprise €60m midfielder deal.

ERIKSEN SET TO LEAVE MAN UTD THIS WEEK

Manchester United are hopeful of offloading Christian Eriksen before the end of this week with the experienced midfielder closing on a surprise move back to mainland Europe.

There is plenty of affection for Eriksen in the game after his horrific near-death experience at Euro 2020 and for the way he has since been able to resume his playing career, initially at Brentford and, over the last two seasons, at Manchester United.

And while the 134-times capped Denmark international made 44 appearances over his first season at Old Trafford, he fell down the picture last season and has just one substitute appearance to his name under Erik ten Hag so far this season.

New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has worked hard to move on some of the club’s under-performing and high-earning stars over the summer – and was quick to offload both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial at the first opportunity at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

There was interest in Eriksen from Real Betis on deadline day and while it is understood that the LaLiga side also made an enquiry for Brazilian winger Antony, the former Ajax pair were both deemed too expensive for the Andalusian side to pull off.

Now, however, it appears that United have found a taker for Eriksen in the form of Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

Their chief executive, Jesper Fredberg, is a long-term admirer of the 32-year-old and is reported by Het Belang van Limburg to be in contact with United over a possible deal.

The Belgian transfer window remains open until September 6, meaning they still have a few days to thrash out terms with United.

Any move though would need a big salary sacrifice from Eriksen, who is thought to earn £150,000 a week at Old Trafford.

United, though, are seemingly prepared to grant him a free transfer and may be ready to pay the midfielder off for the final 10 months of his contract.

Man Utd eye River Plate prospect as Eriksen heir

With United chiefs hopeful they can free up a space in their squad by shifting Eriksen on, reports from Marca now claim they are leading both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the chase for River Plate starlet, Franco Mastantuono.

The 17-year-old – who was only born in 2007 – is one of his country’s biggest hopes for the future, already being heralded as a future great and despite only making a handful of appearances for River Plate’s senior side.

Capped six times by Argentina U17s, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the sides to have made regular checks on the attacking midfielder.

However, with a £37.9m (€45m / US$ 49.8m) price tag on his head, it’s reported the LaLiga pair have shelved their interest for now.

But with Manchester United said to have made an enquiry over his services ahead of the January window, they are reported to now be at the front of the queue for his signature and with sporting director Dan Ashworth seemingly very keen on his signing.

The Red Devils could even wrap up his signing ahead of the January window, though allow him to remain in his homeland until he turns 18 next August. Employment laws in the UK means he would not be eligible to make the move to Old Trafford before then anyway.

Nonetheless, United reportedly see Mastantuono as a huge talent for the future and are said to be in a hurry to tie down the player as quickly as possible with a view to a summer 2025 move to the club.

CHELSEA READY TO SELL £33M BRAZILIAN TODAY

Chelsea are ready to sell Brazilian youngster Angelo Gabriel to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nasr with the Blues demanding a fee of £33m (€40m / US$43.4m) and after the Saudi side failed with previous offers worth £21m and £25m for the 19-year-old. (various)

Erik ten Hag’s time as Manchester United boss is “over” with the Red Devils ready to call time on his reign following the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. (De Telegraaf)

Liverpool are being backed to transform Federico Chiesa back into the 2021 version of himself amid claims he can potentially reach Salah levels under Arne Slot. (FCInter1908)

Forgotten Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis is closing on a shock transfer to Brazil with Sao Paulo close to striking a deal with the Magpies for the full-back’s services. (Belfast Telegraph)

Former Man Utd winger Memphis Depay is in talks over a free-transfer move to Sevilla after rejecting offers from France and Turkey. The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Atletico Madrid in June. (various)

At the same time, Sevilla have reached an agreement to sell winger Lucas Ocampos to Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey for a fee in the region of £6.7m (€8m / US$8.8)

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will prioritise using any La Masia prospects to fill shortfalls in his squad this season after it was denied they are planning to sign up any free transfers amid links to Mario Hermoso. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal have received – and then quickly rejected – an offer worth £29m (€35m / $38.1m) from Saudi Arabia side Al Ittihad for Leandro Trossard ahead of their transfer deadline, with the Gunners determined to retain the Belgian international winger. (Fabrizio Romano)

DETAILS OF TOTTENHAM AGREEMENT FOR USA STAR CARDOSO REVEALED

Tottenham’s special agreement to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis will give Ange Postecoglou’s side first options to sign the USA midfielder in a deal worth up to £25.3m (€30m /US $33.2m) next summer with the clause expiring if not triggered by September 2025. The deal was agreed as part of the arrangement that took Giovani Lo Celso back to Betis on deadline day. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leeds United were gifted an open goal to sign Ao Tanaka with Fortuna Düsseldorf left with “no choice” but to sell the Japan star once he made it clear he was not willing to sign a new deal. The 25-year-old moved to West Yorkshire on deadline day in a £3.4m deal. (Bild)

Newcastle have dismissed suggestions that Kieran Trippier wants to leave St James’ Park this month amid transfer links to both Saudi Arabia and Turkey. (various)

Barcelona have denied claims that sporting director Deco could leave Camp Nou shortly after Sport claimed they were disappointed with his work on the summer transfer front. (various)

Juventus are still hoping to offload unwanted pair Arthur Melo and Filip Kostic despite the mainland European window closing and with possible moves to either Saudi Arabia or Turkey an option for both. The former Liverpool loanee was looked at by Napoli before they decided instead to sign Billy Gilmour from Brighton. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid target Alberto Moleiro has emerged as a shock deadline day target for Al Hilal with the Saudi side submitting an offer worth £16.9m (€20m / US$22.2m) for his services. (Marca)

Liverpool were plotting a surprise late deadline day raid for Napoli superstar Victor Osimnhen before finding themselves priced out of the move for the Nigerian and with Chelsea also failing to pull off a swoop. (Corriere dello Sport)

LIVERPOOL HOPE GROWS OVER JANUARY MOVE FOR ZUBIMENDI

Liverpool are still tracking Martin Zubimendi and could try launch a fresh £51.3m (€60m / US$67.4m) bid for the midfielder’s services in January, despite seeing the Real Sociedad star wave away their interest in the summer but following claims he is yet to sign his planned deal with his hometown club. If that move fails, sporting director Richard Hughes is working on a shortlist of alternatives with the focus very much on signing a new No 6 in the winter window. (various)

Forgotten Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has been hailed by the Italian media after assisting two goals on his debut for Lazio. The Rome side signed the Portuguese star on loan with an option to sign permanently – and a move is already being backed. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Fulham, Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian has flown to Athens to undergo a medical with Olympiakos, with the Greek side keen to sign the 36-year-old Brazilian star on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)Johnny Ca

Barcelona are already working on ways to move on winger Ansu Fati in the January window and amid claims a loan move to Sevilla could be an option. (various)

Roma are closing on the signing for experienced Spain defender Mario Hermoso, who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has revealed Paul Pogba held talks over a move to Real Madrid prior to rejoining the Red Devils back in summer 2016 for a club-record £89.9m. (Sky Sports)

Atletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has confirmed he had strong offers to leave the Basque side this summer with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barceona all among his suitors – but has hinted he will move on in 2025. (DAZN)