Man Utd to announce Morata on Thursday; ‘cut-price deal agreed’

Manchester United are reportedly set to confirm the signing of Alvaro Morata on Thursday – after it was claimed Real Madrid had finally bowed to pressure and agreed his sale.

The Spain striker has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s top target this summer – but it seemed any deal for the striker would turn into a long-drawn out affair as Real played hardball over his fee.

Reports last month claimed United had lodged an opening offer of £52.4million, which was rejected before they submitted a second bid of around £60million.

But amid claims Real were holding out for a fee of nearer £80million, the saga looked like playing out for some time with the two clubs haggling over Morata’s fee.

But finally, according to reports both in the Spanish media and The Sun, Real have finally accepted United’s second proposal of £60million, with the deal expected to be announced on Thursday.

The player’s agent and father were in Madrid earlier this week to meet with the club for an hour-long meeting to iron out details of the deal.

And with a deal now agreed, Morata, who is currently away with his wife in Sardinia, will fly straight to Manchester for a medical before joining up with his new team-mates on Thursday ahead of their flight out to Los Angeles on Sunday.

News of Morata’s signing will go some way to appeasing Mourinho, who was said to be becoming frustrated by the club’s inability to sign his transfer targets.

So far the club has only managed to bring in Victor Lindelof in a £31million deal from Benfica, but the arrival of Morata will end their quest to replace the goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic following the decision to let the Swede leave at the end of his one-year deal.