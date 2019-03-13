Man Utd to battle rivals Man City as Barcelona prepared to sell €60m man

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to do battle for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer, a report claims.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move for the France international last summer as then-manager Jose Mourinho eyed reinforcements at centre-back.

The former Lyon man is currently on a deal with the Catalan side until 2021, but it does include a lucrative €60m (£52m) release clause that United were reportedly interested in triggering.

However, they were forced to admit defeat in their pursuit, but United chiefs are still expected to go back in for a new defender this summer.

According to the latest reports from Spain though (via TransferMarketWeb), both United and their rivals City will do battle for Umtiti this summer.

This is despite the fact the 25-year-old is currently recovering from a long-term injury – with the report suggesting Barca are ready to sell him after three seasons at the club.