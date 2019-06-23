Man Utd to be lumbered with £25m-a-year flop due to lack of interest

Manchester United could be stuck with Alexis Sanchez for the time being as no club can afford to pay his wages, according to a report.

Sanchez scored just one goal and assisted three in 20 Premier League appearances this campaign as his struggles since joining United in January 2018 have only continued.

The Chilean was part of a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head to the Emirates Stadium, but his time at Old Trafford has been far from happy so far.

There have been links between Italian clubs and Alexis, with reports claiming United are ready to pay part of his wages just to get rid of him.

Now, an exclusive from the Express claims that there is a shortage of potential suitors for the former Barcelona man, with even Chinese Super League clubs baulking at his £25m-a-year wages.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wishes to make wholesale changes to his squad this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Declan Rice, Sean Longstaff and Jadon Sancho ‘in sight’, but he will need to free up funds to do so.

The report goes on to confirm that United are ‘desperate to offload Sanchez this summer’ – though all the hints suggest wages are the biggest stumbling block at this point.

