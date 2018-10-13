Man Utd to beat Liverpool, Everton to top Norwegian prospect

Manchester United are reportedly close to finalising a deal to sign one of Norwegian’s football’s brightest prospects.

Tromos midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen has been earning rave reviews in his homeland, despite only being 14 years of age.

Liverpool and Everton have both been heavily linked with the midfielder – but it seems United have won the race to sign him, with a transfer arranged to bring him to their academy on the day he turns 16.

Hansen-Aaroen has already spent time training with United and The Sun claims that United’s Head of Academy Recruitment David Harrison held talks with Tromso earlier this week to tie up the deal.

Tromso sporting director Svein-Morten Johansen said: “We have had very positive discussions with Manchester United.

“Of course there is a long way to go, but we are working well with Isak’s family about an agreement.

“We are positive that this will be good for all parties.

“In the first instance we are looking at some kind of cooperation agreement, where the goal is to develop the player so that he may end up going over and playing for them.

“Isak has always been a good player, and he is a sensible lad.

“He is good for his age, and although there is a long way to go he has every reason to succeed.”

Meanwhile, one of United’s current stars, Eric Bailly, has made a firm decision on his future at the club after finding himself in and out of Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans this season.

