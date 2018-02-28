Man Utd to offer PL record wages to keep De Gea from Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Premier League record-equaling wages to David De Gea in a bid to tie the goalkeeper down to a new contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain star is contracted to United until the summer of 2019, although the club do have a one-year option on him should they wish.

But with rumours gathering pace that Real Madrid are poised to make a fresh attempt to lure the former Atletico player back to Madrid this summer, reports in Spain claim United are making a serious play of their own to convince De Gea to stay.

According to Diario Gol, United chiefs are preparing a bumper new four-year deal worth £500,000 a week to the player – matching the club and Premier League equaling contract recently signed by United’s January recruit David De Gea.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish stopper – rated United’s only world-class star by Gary Neville – commits to a new deal at United amid reports he wants the club to target three top European talents to help the club compete for the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Discussing De Gea’s abilities, Neville told Goal: “De Gea’s the only world-class player Manchester United have got.

“You could maybe say Sanchez but not at Manchester United yet, even if he has been at a level for five or six years that you would say is world class.

“But De Gea’s the only player Manchester United have got at this moment in time that I would say has performed for the club at a world-class level.

“The other player that I would say has done brilliantly well, whether you could say he’s world class or not, is Antonio Valencia.

“Over the last two or three years he’s been outstanding.

“But to me De Gea is their stand-out player in terms of world standard at the club, without a shadow of a doubt.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.