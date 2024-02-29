Man Utd to brutally sell expensive flop and battle Aston Villa for thriving Serie A replacement

Manchester United and Aston Villa are both looking to sign a new right-back in the summer and reports suggest that they have their eye on the same target.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Premier League duo have ‘sent scouts’ to watch Torino star Raoul Bellanova ‘multiple times’ this season ahead of a potential move.

The talented 23-year-old is considered to be one of the best young full-backs in Europe and has caught the attention of a number of top sides.

Bellanova joined Torino from Inter Milan for €7m (approx. £6m) last summer and has established himself as one of their most important players.

He’s made 25 Serie A appearances for Torino this season, scoring one goal and contributing five assists. Statistically, this makes him one of the most creative wing-backs in Italy.

Bellanova is only expected to improve as he gains experience, and it’s claimed that Erik ten Hag could axe one of his players to make room for him in his Man Utd squad.

READ MORE: Arsenal tormentor on radar of Man Utd, Aston Villa as threat to UCL side rises rapidly

Man Utd to replace Wan-Bissaka with Bellanova

As per Tuttosport’s report, Man Utd are now ‘planning to sell’ Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the end of the season and believe Bellanova would be an ideal replacement for him.

Wan-Bissaka’s contract at Old Trafford expires in less than 18 months, which means that this summer could be the last chance for them to recoup a decent fee for his services if he doesn’t pen an extension.

The right-back has struggled with injuries this season and hasn’t featured for the Red Devils for over a month. He was signed for £50m (with add-ons) in 2019 and has never really lived up to his price tag.

It’s therefore no surprise to see Man Utd considering a move for Bellanova, especially given that Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring in young players with top potential in the summer.

As for Aston Villa, they are keen to bring in more competition for Matty Cash, who has been in fine form this season.

Given Bellanova has the ability and energy to contribute in defence and attack, he would fit nicely into Unai Emery’s system.

With that in mind, it seems likely that Man Utd and Aston Villa could both test Torino’s resolve with offers for Bellanova in the coming months.

He is under contract with the Italian club until 2027, so they certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap.

Luciano Spalletti is considering calling Bellanova up to the Italy national team squad, too, which would only increase his value.

DON’T MISS: Mason Greenwood future: Getafe to ‘open talks’ with Man Utd; Old Trafford return possible