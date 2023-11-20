Man Utd to ‘capitalise’ by swooping for £110m Everton duo as extra punishment fears deepen Toffees woes

Amadou Onana and Jarrod Branthwaite are both wanted by Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly on standby to sign Everton stars Jarrod Branthwaite and Amadou Onana amid worrying new claims an impending financial crisis could force the Toffees to sell off their prized assets in the January window.

The troubled Merseysiders have been hit by a 10-point reduction after breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules to lplunge the club deep into the relegation mire. And while Everton are just two points from safety, the situation could be about to get a whole lot worse for Sean Dyche’s side.

That’s amid claims that Leeds, Burnley and Leicester are readying a £300m compensation claim against the club, having all suffered relegation from the Premier League since the charges were first levied against the Merseyside club back in the 2020/21 season.

While the Premier League’s statement insisted Everton did not gain a sporting advantage, fears that the three clubs all have a case have raised fears that Everton would be forced into administration if made to pay.

And were that to happen, Premier League rules state a further nine-point penalty could be dished out to them.

In the medium term, it would leave Everton staring down the barrel of relegation and facing something of an uncertain future.

If the worst-case scenario were to prevail, a report over the weekend listed seven stars who could look to quit Goodison Park as soon as the January window opened.

And according to the Daily Express, two of them in Onana and Branthwaite could find an immediate new home at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag reportedly looking to ‘capitalise’ on Everton’s misery.

Man Utd looking to sign Onana and Branthwaite

Ten Hag has struggled to get the balance right in his midfield this season with summer signing Sofyan Amrabat yet to make an impact and doubts emerging over the future of Casemiro.

And with the Brazilian star being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League, it’s claimed United will look to swoop for Belgium midfielder Onana as an immediate replacement.

The Senegal-born star has made a huge impact at Everton since a £33m move in summer 2022 from Lille.

Regarded as one of the best midfielders outside big six, Onana’s value has pretty much doubled since his move and he’s now rated in the £60m bracket.

United are also reportedly interested in signing his Toffees teammate Branthwaite, who has this season established himself as first-choice centre-half, alongside James Tarkowski, in Dyche’s side.

The Red Devils have been tracking his progress for some time, having been alerted to his potential by Ruud van Nistelrooy, who coached the 21-year-old during a stint on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season.

Now shining in the Premier League, the player recently signed a new deal, tying him to Goodison Park until 2027.

United on standby to make double £110m swoop on Everton

Nonetheless, Everton have been warned to expect a 2024 battle to retain his services with United reportedly right at the front of the queue.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their central defensive options next year amid claims another star, in Raphael Varane, is also set to be offloaded to Saudi Arabia.

As a result, they have a four-strong list of possible replacements, with Branthwaite very much among them.

Everton rate the star in the £50m bracket, despite the fact he’s only made 20 appearances in the Premier League so far.

Regardless of whether Everton are forced into administration or not, United are reportedly very much keen on both players and are strongly considering a possible move for both.

That interest will understandable heat up if either of Varane or Casemiro depart Old Trafford with the January window officially opening for business in just 42 days time.

