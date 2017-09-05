Man Utd to choose between two Madrid forwards next summer

Jose Mourinho will sign either Gareth Bale or Antoine Griezmann for Manchester United next summer, local media reports have suggested.

The Manchester United boss was heavily linked with Ivan Perisic this summer as he sought to bring an elusive fourth big-name target of the summer to the club, but he was left frustrated as Inter Milan refused to sanction a deal.

But United will find themselves in a far stronger position next summer if reports in the Manchester Evening News are to be believed, with the paper claiming Mourinho will choose from either Bale or Griezmann to sign for the club next summer.

They claim one of the duo will fill United’s iconic No 7 jersey next summer, with both players long-term targets of the club.

A deal for Griezmann was mooted for most of the year, before Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban saw the player stay loyal to the club and his buy-out clause eventually raised to €200million. And while that will revert back to €100million again from January, United may could look to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford next summer.

The story states that Atletico will begin work on finding a replacement for Griezmann in the New Year once their transfer ban is lifted, paving the way for a possible move away for the France international.

The Red Devils were also linked with Bale throughout the summer, despite the Wales international’s public insistence that he is happy at Real Madrid.

And with Mourinho already drawing up transfer plans at United for next summer, Bale has once again emerged as a key target, with Tuesday’s Paper Talk suggesting they were confident of striking a deal.

It’s suggested that Bale could be convinced to leave Real Madrid next summer if he finds his first-team opportunities to be limited this season.