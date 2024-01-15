Man Utd to confirm third exit TODAY as player says goodbye to fans ahead of imminent Benfica switch

Manchester United have already seen Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho leave on loan this month and several more players could follow them.

Hannibal Mejbri is reportedly on the verge of joining Sevilla on loan, for example, although Everton are competing with the Spanish club for his signature.

Now, according to reports from Portugal, as cited by Sport Witness, Alvaro Fernandez is set to be recalled from his loan with Granada so that he can join Benfica on another loan deal.

Fernandez spent last season with Preston North End in the Championship, where he showed flashes of brilliance and grew popular with the Lancashire club’s fanbase.

The 20-year-old left-back joined Granada in September. He has made 13 LaLiga appearances for the Spanish club this season but just five of these have been starts.

It now seems, however, that Fernandez is ready for a fresh challenge back home in Portugal, with Man Utd close to reaching a deal with Benfica.

Man Utd ‘activate recall clause’ in Fernandez loan contract

As per the report, Man Utd have ‘activated the clause’ in Fernandez’s loan contract with Granada to recall him this month.

The talented defender has now ‘arrived in Lisbon’ to complete his switch to Benfica pending medical tests. The Portuguese giants will sign Fernandez on loan, with an option to buy included in the deal.

It’s claimed that the buy option clause will be set at €6m (approx. £5.2m). Benfica are ‘still negotiating’ with Man Utd over the ‘final details’ ahead of an official announcement on Monday evening.

Fernandez has already said goodbye to the Granada fans via a post on Instagram, so everything points towards him completing his loan to Benfica imminently.

Manager of the Portuguese club Roger Schmidt will hope Fernandez can play a big role in their battle for the league title this season and earn a permanent move.

If Fernandez impresses for Benfica, it’s likely that he will never make an appearance for Man Utd’s first team.

