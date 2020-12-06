Manchester United are set to reward Bruno Fernandes’ sensational impact at Old Trafford by offering him a new contract worth £200,000 a week.

The comes from the Daily Mirror, who report that the hefty rise would double his current £100,000 deal.

The Portuguese ace again showed his value in the Red Devils’ come-from-behind win at West Ham on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looked out of sorts in a miserable first half. They trailed 1-0 to a Tomas Soucek strike but it could have been much worse.

Fernandes was introduced at the interval and his impact was immediate. He set up Paul Pogba to curl in a brilliant equaliser. And the visitors went on to win 3-1 and end Saturday fourth in the table.

That confirmed the idea that Fernandes has quickly established himself as United’s most important player.

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in a £47million deal in January his numbers are superb.

In just 38 games in all competitions, Fernandes has been directly involved in 36 goals. That comprises 22 goals and 14 assists.

United desperate to keep Fernandes happy

Fernandes is less than a year into his current contract at United. That’s a four-and-a-half year deal which has an option of a further 12 months.

His sparkling displays have naturally caught the eye of Europe’s elite.

And that’s why United want to keep their No.18 as happy as possible.

To do that they want to bring him in line with the club’s current top earners.

David De Gea reportedly earns £350,000 per week while French World Cup winner Paul Pogba pockets £300,000 a week.

Fernandes’ current £100,000-a-week deal is only thought to be the same as second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson and out-of-favour Jess Lingard.

That clearly needs to be corrected and United are willing to act.

Not only are his goals and assists vital, his influence on the pitch and in training shows just how important the 26-year-old has become.

United fans named him as their player of the year last season despite him playing only half the season.