Man Utd to face Tottenham as they add three more friendlies

Manchester United have added three more friendly matches to their summer tour, the Premier League club have announced.

The Reds, already scheduled to play Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia in July, will play Inter Milan in Shanghai and Tottenham in Hong Kong later that month before taking on AC Milan in Cardiff in August.

“United will take on Inter Milan at the National Stadium Singapore on 20 July, before travelling to Shanghai to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Hongkou Stadium on 25 July,” United confirmed on their official website.

“A third match is also scheduled against AC Milan on 3 August, to be played at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.”