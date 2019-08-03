Man Utd to follow up Maguire signing with €50m deal for Brazilian

Manchester United have reportedly tabled an offer for Ajax forward David Neres after agreeing a deal to finally sign Harry Maguire.

United will pay £85million for Maguire, with the deal subject to a medical and personal terms, though with the Leicester defender desperate to make the move the latter should prove to be no obstacle.

And following that news, journalist Jorge Nicola reports in his blog for Yahoo (via Sport Witness) that the Red Devils have made a €50m offer for Neres.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked with Liverpool and Everton after a stellar season with Ajax, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists in 50 games in all competitions.

Read more: Paulo Dybala’s proposed move from Juventus to Manchester United has been struck by a problem, it has been reported.

The report adds that the Brazil international was set to sign a new deal with the Dutch giants, but the offer from United has delayed a decision on that.

Ajax are only willing to do business for €70m (£64m) but the report adds that a deal of that magnitude could see United have Financial Fair Play issues going forward.

