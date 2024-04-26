Man Utd to hijack Liverpool move for Brazilian superstar who’s perfect for the Ratcliffe revolution

Liverpool made a ‘verbal proposal’ to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme earlier this week but face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in South America and has caught the attention of several European sides.

Guilherme could cost €55m (£47m) this summer due to a release clause in his contract and it seems Liverpool and Man Utd are seriously considering matching that fee.

The winger has already made 38 appearances for Palmeiras’ first team and scored his first goal in the Copa Libertadores earlier this week.

According to journalist Andre Hernan, Man Utd have recently sent scouts to keep a close eye on the teenager, along with Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.

Palmeiras are desperate to keep Guilherme for at least another season but if one of his suitors matches his release clause, they will be powerless to stop him leaving.

The Brazilian side could also lose Estevao Willian this summer, who is nicknamed ‘Messinho’ due to his similar playing style to Lionel Messi, with Arsenal and Chelsea both interested in him.

Meanwhile, Endrick’s move to Real Madrid is already confirmed.

Man Utd, Liverpool keeping close tabs on Luis Guilherme

Hernan’s report claims that Liverpool and Monaco are willing to pay €20m (£17m) to sign Guilherme this summer, which Palmeiras definitely will not accept.

Man Utd therefore have the opportunity to beat their bitter rivals to the youngster’s signature should they put a bigger fee on the table in the coming weeks.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to turn Old Trafford into the best place in the world to develop hot prospects and Guilherme certainly fits into that category.

He is more of a long-term prospect than a player that would slot straight into the starting XI, however, so would likely be loaned out if the Red Devils can complete a deal.

Another top-class young player Man Utd have their eye on is Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been the Toffees standout player this season.

Man Utd are in need of defensive reinforcements with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans all linked with departures.

Branthwaite has the quality to slot straight into Man Utd’s first team but they will have to pay a minimum of £70m to lure him from Goodison Park.

Ratcliffe is clearly trying to build a team that can dominate the Premier League in the future. Whether Man Utd can beat Liverpool to Guilherme’s signature, however, remains to be seen.

