Man Utd to hurry through new deal as Barcelona hover over star

Ander Herrera is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at Manchester United amid fresh reports Barcelona are planning a January swoop for the midfielder.

Herrera capped a brilliant 2016/17 season by being named as the club’s Player of the Year, but has found game time harder to come by this season, with the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea limiting the former Athletic Bilbao man to just one Premier League start.

Barcelona were linked with Herrera over the summer and fresh reports in Spain over the weekend suggest they are planning a fresh attempt to sign him in January, with his lack of activity seen as a possible opening for the La Liga giants.

However, Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the Spanish midfielder and sees him as an important member of his dressing room at the club, with a new deal expected to be finalised before the turn of the year.

And the player could be in line for more action in the coming weeks after Mourinho praised his impact when stepping off the bench during United’s 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday.

“There was a moment were I felt we did not kill it so we have to make it solid with Ander Herrera. From that moment we controlled the game,” Mourinho said.

“The second goal went in, then game over. I think the performance was very good, especially in the first 30-35 minute, it was probably our best performance of the season.

“We pressed them and they did not have a chance to get out, they did not have a shot, it was very impressive.

“After that, Everton’s good players came out and showed their qualities. They gave us difficulty but I looked behind me on the bench and saw alternatives.”