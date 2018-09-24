Manchester United are reportedly considering launching an firm approach to sign a €45m-rated Brazil star amid claims Barcelona have ended their interest in signing the player.

Recently-capped Brazil international Lucas Paqueta has been earning rave reviews in his homeland, with his performances drawing comparisons with Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

But after it was reported on Sunday that LaLiga champions Barcelona have withdrawn their interest in the player, it’s now claimed Jose Mourinho’s side have been left in pole position to land the Flamengo star and they can land him unopposed if they meet his exit clause.

Paqueta, 21, prefers to operate as an attacking midfielder, but his phenomenal workrate and ability to play the high press or lead the line up front has seen reports in his homeland compare him to Firmino.

According to Globe Esporto, Flamengo have a £45m release clause in his contract and it’s suggested they are fully expecting him to move to Europe in January.

Barca’s withdrawal – allegedly because they feel they have enough options in Paqueta’s position – means United now lead the race to sign a player who has also been linked with Liverpool, AC Milan and PSG.

Paqueta has two years left on his Flamengo deal and has six goals in 21 matches so far this season. He was also recently capped by the Brazil national side in recent friendlies against the USA and El Salvador.

Earlier this month reports in France claimed United had already opened talks to sign the player.

