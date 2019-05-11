Man Utd to lose out on €50m target, but Barca willing to sell €180m duo

Manchester United look set to lose out on one of their midfield targets as Inter Milan close in on a deal for Ivan Rakitic, a report claims.

The Croatia midfielder, who almost left the Camp Nou last summer, has been linked with a move away from Catalonia once more despite having a contract with Barca until 2021.

Rakitic, who has been a key part of Ernesto Valverde’s midfield yet again this season, has been linked with a move to United in recent weeks with the Red Devils said to be considering a €75m bid.

Earlier on Saturday, reports in Spain claimed that Rakitic has performed a complete U-turn on his desire to stay at the Nou Camp due to Lionel Messi, and instead would now push for an exit.

Now, Goal.com provide a comprehensive update on the situation surrounding a number of Barcelona misfits, and begin by stating that Rakitic is closing in on a €50m move to Inter.

The LaLiga champions already have Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal in midfielder, while 21-year-old starlet Carles Alena will be looking for more first team chances.

Frenkie de Jong will also arrive at the club in the summer, so Barca are willing to cash in on Rakitic, who seemingly prefers the idea of teaming up with countrymen Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic at San Siro.

Meanwhile, Goal go on to state that there are still question marks surrounding the future of Philippe Coutinho this summer and that the Catalan giants are welcoming offer for the Brazilian, with recent reports hinting £86m could be enough.

Defender Samuel Umtiti – another player linked with United as well as Arsenal – will be allowed to leave for the right offer.

